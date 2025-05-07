This is another hotfix for Milestone 5 that fixes a couple of gameplay issues. We're still tracking a small number of stability issues in Milestone 5 and will continue to release patches when we have fixes for them.
Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them!
Bugfixes:
Fixed yet another way where soldiers could suffer a permanent accuracy reduction from being wounded in the tactical combat.
Fixed a crash that could occur during the AI turn in tactical missions.
Attempted a fix for certain UFO interior walls being invisible in crash sites but still present in gameplay terms, which was caused by Cyberdrones being killed in the UFO crash and exploding before the battle begun (causing them to destroy nearby walls before they had been properly initialised).
