3 May 2025 Build 18327828 Edited 3 May 2025 – 01:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, it's been a while!

We're back from limbo with the beta preview of the 1.0 release. We made some great improvements which we believe you will appreciate. The next table will be announced after the full release, so we're confident to get this back on track.

And if you're on the move - now you can get Pinball Wicked: Black Flaggers for iPhone and iPad - looking and feeling amazingly fresh.

Changes in the upcoming 1.0 release:

  • New music, original music will be selectable only if you bought the game in Early Access

  • Enhanced Low-End Renderer: Significant visual improvements for the low-end renderer, driven by the brand-new iPhone/iPad version

  • updated to Unreal Engine 5

  • TSR temporal super resolution to easily reach higher resolutions 2K/4K or higher framerates

  • better antialiasing (TAA & TSR)

  • better performance

  • cabinet - multi screen support always available and yes, offline too

  • removed anti-cheat window title check

Preview is now available under Betas/experimental.

Known issues in the preview:

  • some emissive objects don't glow depending on graphics settings, using overall quality setting is mostly ok

  • Leaderboards and Achievements are intentionally disabled on the experimental beta

If you like to get the original music in addition to the new tracks for Black Flaggers, you can do so by buying it before we release the game from Early Access.

Stay tuned! Have Fun! Flip out!

TL;DR -> Full Release soon, next table announcement thereafter. Play on iPhone now too.

Enhanced Low-End Renderer

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18327828
Windows Pinball Wicked Content Depot 595962
