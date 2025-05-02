 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18327823
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a progression‑blocking Greenhaven bug introduced in 1.0.7 that could occur right after the tutorial.
If your save is already affected, please start a new game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2955122
  • Loading history…
