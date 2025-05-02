Fixed a progression‑blocking Greenhaven bug introduced in 1.0.7 that could occur right after the tutorial.
If your save is already affected, please start a new game.
Version 1.0.8 — Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a progression‑blocking Greenhaven bug introduced in 1.0.7 that could occur right after the tutorial.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2955122
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update