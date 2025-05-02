Heya, another day, another patch.

We really appreciate all the bug reports and the feedback that's been coming in! Some notable changes in this update include:

A new Save Scum extras option that makes it so when you exit and resume an encounter, it starts from start of the fight instead of where you left off.

Overseer Phase 2 transition now resets your energy and draws 3 cards for you

Tweaked some of the encounter algorithm to create less "really bad" encouters.

Other:

Fixed gamepad input resetting when rewinding

Fixed a Nessie task engine crash when it eats a bomb in phase 2

Fixed Chain Lightning and Translocate, now playable without summons

Fixed Salve causing everything to become free when combined with Cold Star

Fixed not having any rewards anymore when using Infinite Rerolls to reroll rewards for a long time

Fixed some visual bugs in the glossary involved artifact & their completion stars

Fixed a few localization issues

Fixed Red Brand showing up in double artifact reward

Attempted fix on inconsistency in achievement for not picking up artifacts

Hypermode Shun now correctly starts with 2 Battery.

Unless there are some serious issues we will likely not have a patch during the weekend, so see you next week! Keep slaying those invaders!

If you are enjoying your time it helps us out so much to leave a review!

We also have a fun discord community you can join here. We've got both long time players and newcomers all discussing strategies and showing off their decks. We will also be starting some cool activities soon inside the discord server!

Thanks,