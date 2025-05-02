-
Items can now spawn with items already in them. Some examples that will be available now include: weapons, attachments, flashlights, headgear, respirators, etc
-
You can now purify dirty water by dropping the item "water purification tablets" over it in your inventory
-
Added radiation severity levels multiplier to difficulty settings
-
New items added:
-
Flare Gun
-
Flare gun rounds
-
Charcoal tablets
-
Water purification tablets
-
-
Respirator filters are now refilled by combining them when the filter is unequipped (It costs 1 Charcoal Tablet item to refill to 100%)
-
World containers loot refill timer is now reset when you loot it (Before it would continue with the standard timer that started when you first load up the game)
-
Slightly increased default chance for random infestations to spawn
-
Slightly increased chance for "Random Tools" to spawn in industrial type containers
-
Tools (Like bolt cutters) now get destroyed when reaching 0%
-
Human AI melee/ranged damage buffed
-
Human AI accuracy nerfed
-
Destroying trash piles now gives a random amount of scrap metal
-
You can no longer sell conatainers that have items in them
-
Can now put weapon attachments in the placeable ammo box and
-
When in first person and driving, camera will attempt to follow vehicle direction
-
Fixed an issue with item slots on the inventory death UI (causing wrong placement, etc)
-
Fixed dead AI being able to refill loot
-
Fixed issue where if in main mode permadeath was enabled and you died in the shooting range it would delete your save
-
Fixed classified container at airfield quest not being able to be completed
-
Fixed Space Shuttle Ornament buildable
-
Fixed an issue that could cause issues with infestation health (fingers crossed)
-
Fixed an issue if player didnt have some equipped clothing, the game would force starting items clothing onto the player (visual bug)
-
Fixed suppressor attachments location on AK74
-
Fixed items not selling with their attachment prices included
-
Fixed animal heads not spawning
-
Fixed not being able to rip shemaghs
-
Fixed debug options like invincibility not resetting
-
Fixed generator radius not showing when not directly looking at generator
What Next?
Hey everyone, smaller patch today but below just outlining the plan for the next updates coming;
-
Nearly all items in the game will be able to be dismantled a specialised workbench (This may change on how you dismantle them)
-
Improve item stats at a specialised workbench
-
Nuclear power station POI
-
Reworked bunkers and new Laboratory
-
Other content, quality of life changes, bug fixes, etc
Once this is done, work will be primarily moving to phase 2 with quests, "The Deadzone" and more.
Zurvivor
