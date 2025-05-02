You can now purify dirty water by dropping the item "water purification tablets" over it in your inventory

Items can now spawn with items already in them. Some examples that will be available now include: weapons, attachments, flashlights, headgear, respirators, etc

Respirator filters are now refilled by combining them when the filter is unequipped (It costs 1 Charcoal Tablet item to refill to 100%)

World containers loot refill timer is now reset when you loot it (Before it would continue with the standard timer that started when you first load up the game)

Slightly increased default chance for random infestations to spawn

Slightly increased chance for "Random Tools" to spawn in industrial type containers

Tools (Like bolt cutters) now get destroyed when reaching 0%

Human AI melee/ranged damage buffed

Human AI accuracy nerfed

Destroying trash piles now gives a random amount of scrap metal

You can no longer sell conatainers that have items in them

Can now put weapon attachments in the placeable ammo box and