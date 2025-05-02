 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18327701 Edited 3 May 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Items can now spawn with items already in them. Some examples that will be available now include: weapons, attachments, flashlights, headgear, respirators, etc

  • You can now purify dirty water by dropping the item "water purification tablets" over it in your inventory

  • Added radiation severity levels multiplier to difficulty settings

  • New items added:

    • Flare Gun

    • Flare gun rounds

    • Charcoal tablets

    • Water purification tablets

  • Respirator filters are now refilled by combining them when the filter is unequipped (It costs 1 Charcoal Tablet item to refill to 100%)

  • World containers loot refill timer is now reset when you loot it (Before it would continue with the standard timer that started when you first load up the game)

  • Slightly increased default chance for random infestations to spawn

  • Slightly increased chance for "Random Tools" to spawn in industrial type containers

  • Tools (Like bolt cutters) now get destroyed when reaching 0%

  • Human AI melee/ranged damage buffed

  • Human AI accuracy nerfed

  • Destroying trash piles now gives a random amount of scrap metal

  • You can no longer sell conatainers that have items in them

  • Can now put weapon attachments in the placeable ammo box and

  • When in first person and driving, camera will attempt to follow vehicle direction

  • Fixed an issue with item slots on the inventory death UI (causing wrong placement, etc)

  • Fixed dead AI being able to refill loot

  • Fixed issue where if in main mode permadeath was enabled and you died in the shooting range it would delete your save

  • Fixed classified container at airfield quest not being able to be completed

  • Fixed Space Shuttle Ornament buildable

  • Fixed an issue that could cause issues with infestation health (fingers crossed)

  • Fixed an issue if player didnt have some equipped clothing, the game would force starting items clothing onto the player (visual bug)

  • Fixed suppressor attachments location on AK74

  • Fixed items not selling with their attachment prices included

  • Fixed animal heads not spawning

  • Fixed not being able to rip shemaghs

  • Fixed debug options like invincibility not resetting

  • Fixed generator radius not showing when not directly looking at generator

What Next?

Hey everyone, smaller patch today but below just outlining the plan for the next updates coming;

  • Nearly all items in the game will be able to be dismantled a specialised workbench (This may change on how you dismantle them)

  • Improve item stats at a specialised workbench

  • Nuclear power station POI

  • Reworked bunkers and new Laboratory

  • Other content, quality of life changes, bug fixes, etc

Once this is done, work will be primarily moving to phase 2 with quests, "The Deadzone" and more.

Zurvivor

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1645821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link