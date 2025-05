Hello DeltaPhysicists! A couple of minor tweaks this time; most should be barely noticeable.

Read more about the 0.5 area in the previous post!

Some physics for wind currents have been balanced to enforce certain routes.

Attempted to adjust visual particle paths for smoother & more indicative wind.

Added missing diagram for new upgrade.

With this patch, the new area is also available to default/public branch. Enjoy!