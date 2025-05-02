Greetings,

It’s been a rough few weeks of coding and fixing all known issues. Most of the changes are not just about bug fixing, but also about architectural polishing and design. That means the project is becoming more scalable and getting more ready for rapid growth.

I'm happy to announce that most of the critical issues have been fixed in this patch.

Core

Fixed a bug where some textures were weirdly stretched over the whole screen.

Fixed a bug where the map was incorrectly generated for some players who joined later.

Outland

Added two new mercenary contracts: Secure the Perimeter and Search the Crash Site.

Camp Builder

Added a “Camp Mode” toggle to rotate and move the entire camp.

Added the ability to move and rotate already built structures.

Fixed misleading colors and visual glitches during build mode.

Other

Fixed a bug where tools and ammo were not being used when building inside locations or ordering a vehicle from the factory.

Fixed an issue with delivering the intel case in the Find Intel contract.

Fixed aiming issues on stationary weapons.

Polished tools in Sandbox mode.

Fixed issues with incorrect ragdolls.

Fixed a bug where falling from a boat would prevent a soldier from standing up while it was sinking.

Fixed a bug where attempting to reload a stationary weapon would invoke the function multiple times.

Fixed incorrect placement of cargo inside transports for players who joined later.

The deployment type of weapons is now accessible again and can be purchased from the camp laptop. (The animation isn't ready yet, but logically it's fully functional.)

Fixed a bug where the Territory Control task was completed upon location neutralization, rather than full capture.

Fixed an issue where taking a Bounty Hunter contract would count as successful even if the target was eliminated by others. Now the contract is simply canceled without a penalty fee.

I’m slowly but surely working on a new biome. It’s not there yet, but it’s on the deck and step by step getting ready.

As always, your feedback and reports are very welcome, join the Discord channel, bug reports can be submitted there as well.

Moving forward,

Dev