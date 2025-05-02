 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18327411
Update notes via Steam Community

Oh lord I think i got it- issue seemed to be in unreal engine while working i generally work on low settings, however to see the lighting that appears in the packaged game i needed to be in at least high settings, it may need some tweaking but the buildings should be fully lit now. - also sorry i said the movement/aiming issue was next on my list, it still is this seemed rather important though sorry for any issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3538921
  • Loading history…
