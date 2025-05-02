Oh lord I think i got it- issue seemed to be in unreal engine while working i generally work on low settings, however to see the lighting that appears in the packaged game i needed to be in at least high settings, it may need some tweaking but the buildings should be fully lit now. - also sorry i said the movement/aiming issue was next on my list, it still is this seemed rather important though sorry for any issues.
Lighting fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update