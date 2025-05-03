 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18327368 Edited 3 May 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Bossdome is an alternate gamemode that is unlocked by beating the standard gamemode on HARD difficulty. Its purpose is to make battles more boss-centered, reworking them to be the primary focus at all times. Currently, only Pillarhead has had a rework.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3213441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link