2 May 2025 Build 18327277 Edited 2 May 2025 – 22:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where mousing over the action bar while setting abilities, would not show the ability tooltip.

  • Fixed an issue where sword of a thousand half truths was causing infinite procs.

  • Fixed an issue where Sanctum of Shadows talent was below the holy background image.

  • Fixed an issue where Guardian's Breach teleport was below ground.

  • Fixed an issue where Sword of a Thousand Truth's/Half Lies were not available in Aldric's shop on rebirth.

  • Fixed an issue where characters could rebirth at any point.

