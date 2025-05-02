Fixed an issue where mousing over the action bar while setting abilities, would not show the ability tooltip.

Fixed an issue where sword of a thousand half truths was causing infinite procs.

Fixed an issue where Sanctum of Shadows talent was below the holy background image.

Fixed an issue where Guardian's Breach teleport was below ground.

Fixed an issue where Sword of a Thousand Truth's/Half Lies were not available in Aldric's shop on rebirth.