Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where mousing over the action bar while setting abilities, would not show the ability tooltip.
-
Fixed an issue where sword of a thousand half truths was causing infinite procs.
-
Fixed an issue where Sanctum of Shadows talent was below the holy background image.
-
Fixed an issue where Guardian's Breach teleport was below ground.
-
Fixed an issue where Sword of a Thousand Truth's/Half Lies were not available in Aldric's shop on rebirth.
-
Fixed an issue where characters could rebirth at any point.
Changed files in this update