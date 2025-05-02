 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18327146
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added new train wagons and locomotives

Fixes

  • Optimize power area calculation

  • Fix some missing icons

  • Fix crash caused by removing wagons

