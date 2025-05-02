Hello Everyone!
A new update is now live on the Beta branch, part of the upcoming v0.89. It includes my firest pass on the free market system, new panels, smarter AI behavior, bug fixes and performance improvements - all things I’ve been working to improve based on your feedbacks
Full Changelog
New Features
[ADD] Free Market - countries will now auto-trade into the free market to simulate capitalism
[ADD] Relations Panel - a panel to view all relations
[ADD] Inventory Panel - a panel to track all military inventory
[ADD] Option to deprecate military units (hide them from deployment/manufacture)
[ADD] One-year button in the Facility Panel (auto set amount to built in a year)
Gameplay Changes
[CHANGE] AI will now make smarter decisions during wars (units will be sent more intelligently for occupation and defense)
[CHANGE] AI that declares war will no longer remain idle and wait to be attacked
[CHANGE] Jets will now deliver significantly less damage to ground units
Bug Fixes
[FIX] AI errors caused by destroyed units
[FIX] Ability to sign loan deals with 0 years (which caused NaN issues)
[FIX] Issue where AI would keep units idle instead of liberating occupied provinces
[FIX] Issue where world actions wouldn’t display correctly after annexation
[FIX] Issue preventing building of Bases/Ports in non-main regions of countries (e.g., Chile)
[FIX] Issue where conquering continued even after all units had been destroyed
[FIX] Incorrect name positions for India and Chile
[FIX] When multiple wars happen simultaneously, the AI took too long to respond (response times have been significantly reduced, making AI much more responsive during world war scenarios)
[FIX] Fixed issue where an accepted End War request wouldn’t do anything
[FIX] Multiple UI fixes
