Hello Everyone!

A new update is now live on the Beta branch, part of the upcoming v0.89. It includes my firest pass on the free market system, new panels, smarter AI behavior, bug fixes and performance improvements - all things I’ve been working to improve based on your feedbacks

Full Changelog

New Features

[ADD] Free Market - countries will now auto-trade into the free market to simulate capitalism

[ADD] Relations Panel - a panel to view all relations

[ADD] Inventory Panel - a panel to track all military inventory

[ADD] Option to deprecate military units (hide them from deployment/manufacture)

[ADD] One-year button in the Facility Panel (auto set amount to built in a year)

Gameplay Changes

[CHANGE] AI will now make smarter decisions during wars (units will be sent more intelligently for occupation and defense)

[CHANGE] AI that declares war will no longer remain idle and wait to be attacked

[CHANGE] Jets will now deliver significantly less damage to ground units

Bug Fixes