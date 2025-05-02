 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18327079 Edited 2 May 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pretty straightforward patch this time - yesterday's update introduced a new issue where certain encounters would hang severely. This should be fixed now but do be sure to let us know if any issues persist. Have a good weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link