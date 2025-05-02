The evil gods fight back! This patch makes the evil gods more powerful: they unleash new cataclysms, gain power in new ways, and are now more distinct from one another.
0.827 change list:
-
added a new god power to Erillin: acid release
-
added a new god power to Hamlec: exploding gas release
-
added a new god power to Valta: lava release
-
added new god powers to Blixt: Storms, Sparks, Ball Lightning
-
Kracht now has higher chance of Hunters & BountyHunters
-
Valta now has less chance of starting Plagues but higher chance of starting Curses
-
Hamlec now starts more OrcUprisings and Plagues and less Curses
-
now Hamlec power grows with plagues
-
now Valta power grows with curses
-
now Kracht power grows with wars
-
Mortus now gets more power from avatar and follower kills
-
Valta now gets power when followers are killed
-
increased Blixt PowerResetValueMax from 40.0 to 50.0 (more erratic)
-
Valta focuses more on Curses now
-
Mortus focuses more on Blight now
-
Hamlec focuses more on Plagues now
-
now Erillin power increases faster with quest spread
-
now Hamlec power doesn't slow down as much after a cataclysm
-
now Kracht gets more power from avatar or followers killing player
-
now Valta gets more power from ongoing uprisings
-
now gods get power from follower kills
-
now gods lose power from follower deaths
-
now gods get power from player kill if from avatar or followers
-
all gods power grows with outstanding boss, uniques, and uprisings of followers
-
increased avatar KilledPowerChange from -5.0 to -10.0
-
now Cataclysms always use full quest chances even if already a lot of quests
-
now quests from gods have correct parent so you know who started the quest and they should up correctly on the map
-
increased evil god QuestSpreadPowerMult from 0.002 to 0.0025
-
now quests from gods IgnoreMinThreat
-
now evil avatar music matches their main followers
-
increased specific chances for god powers to make them more distinct
-
fixed StartFire and BlightExplosion chances
-
now announce instigator from god quests better (new passthroughParent stuff)
-
now plagues/curses from boss or god mention instigator
-
god power increase speed is no longer reduced as much every time they unleash a cataclysm
-
cataclysms start much sooner after god power is used now
-
changed some cataclysms to be able to spawn near gates
-
increased Din & Valta AvatarChanceMult from 2.0 to 3.0
-
added followers to gods descriptions
-
doubled avatar spawned sound range
-
fixed getting vendors with no items (will no longer use monsterArchetype SpawnChance for vendors ever) (bestivus)
-
added MostPowerfulBossTimeEscalationMult (basically increased from 0.25 to 1.25)
-
most powerful boss now ignores deep down in dungeon event timer restrictions
-
decreased MinimumThreatFromParent from 34.0 to 25.0
-
now announce quests are from most powerful monster
-
now most powerful monster can start more than 1 quest at a time (like nemesis)
-
now most powerful monster taunts more
-
fixed some issues in addLiquid and addGas
-
changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 143
Changed files in this update