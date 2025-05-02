 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18326910 Edited 2 May 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The evil gods fight back! This patch makes the evil gods more powerful: they unleash new cataclysms, gain power in new ways, and are now more distinct from one another.

0.827 change list:

  • added a new god power to Erillin: acid release

  • added a new god power to Hamlec: exploding gas release

  • added a new god power to Valta: lava release

  • added new god powers to Blixt: Storms, Sparks, Ball Lightning

  • Kracht now has higher chance of Hunters & BountyHunters

  • Valta now has less chance of starting Plagues but higher chance of starting Curses

  • Hamlec now starts more OrcUprisings and Plagues and less Curses

  • now Hamlec power grows with plagues

  • now Valta power grows with curses

  • now Kracht power grows with wars

  • Mortus now gets more power from avatar and follower kills

  • Valta now gets power when followers are killed

  • increased Blixt PowerResetValueMax from 40.0 to 50.0 (more erratic)

  • Valta focuses more on Curses now

  • Mortus focuses more on Blight now

  • Hamlec focuses more on Plagues now

  • now Erillin power increases faster with quest spread

  • now Hamlec power doesn't slow down as much after a cataclysm

  • now Kracht gets more power from avatar or followers killing player

  • now Valta gets more power from ongoing uprisings

  • now gods get power from follower kills

  • now gods lose power from follower deaths

  • now gods get power from player kill if from avatar or followers

  • all gods power grows with outstanding boss, uniques, and uprisings of followers

  • increased avatar KilledPowerChange from -5.0 to -10.0

  • now Cataclysms always use full quest chances even if already a lot of quests

  • now quests from gods have correct parent so you know who started the quest and they should up correctly on the map

  • increased evil god QuestSpreadPowerMult from 0.002 to 0.0025

  • now quests from gods IgnoreMinThreat

  • now evil avatar music matches their main followers

  • increased specific chances for god powers to make them more distinct

  • fixed StartFire and BlightExplosion chances

  • now announce instigator from god quests better (new passthroughParent stuff)

  • now plagues/curses from boss or god mention instigator

  • god power increase speed is no longer reduced as much every time they unleash a cataclysm

  • cataclysms start much sooner after god power is used now

  • changed some cataclysms to be able to spawn near gates

  • increased Din & Valta AvatarChanceMult from 2.0 to 3.0

  • added followers to gods descriptions

  • doubled avatar spawned sound range

  • fixed getting vendors with no items (will no longer use monsterArchetype SpawnChance for vendors ever) (bestivus)

  • added MostPowerfulBossTimeEscalationMult (basically increased from 0.25 to 1.25)

  • most powerful boss now ignores deep down in dungeon event timer restrictions

  • decreased MinimumThreatFromParent from 34.0 to 25.0

  • now announce quests are from most powerful monster

  • now most powerful monster can start more than 1 quest at a time (like nemesis)

  • now most powerful monster taunts more

  • fixed some issues in addLiquid and addGas

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 143

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link