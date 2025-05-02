The evil gods fight back! This patch makes the evil gods more powerful: they unleash new cataclysms, gain power in new ways, and are now more distinct from one another.

0.827 change list:

added a new god power to Erillin: acid release

added a new god power to Hamlec: exploding gas release

added a new god power to Valta: lava release

added new god powers to Blixt: Storms, Sparks, Ball Lightning

Kracht now has higher chance of Hunters & BountyHunters

Valta now has less chance of starting Plagues but higher chance of starting Curses

Hamlec now starts more OrcUprisings and Plagues and less Curses

now Hamlec power grows with plagues

now Valta power grows with curses

now Kracht power grows with wars

Mortus now gets more power from avatar and follower kills

Valta now gets power when followers are killed

increased Blixt PowerResetValueMax from 40.0 to 50.0 (more erratic)

Valta focuses more on Curses now

Mortus focuses more on Blight now

Hamlec focuses more on Plagues now

now Erillin power increases faster with quest spread

now Hamlec power doesn't slow down as much after a cataclysm

now Kracht gets more power from avatar or followers killing player

now Valta gets more power from ongoing uprisings

now gods get power from follower kills

now gods lose power from follower deaths

now gods get power from player kill if from avatar or followers

all gods power grows with outstanding boss, uniques, and uprisings of followers

increased avatar KilledPowerChange from -5.0 to -10.0

now Cataclysms always use full quest chances even if already a lot of quests

now quests from gods have correct parent so you know who started the quest and they should up correctly on the map

increased evil god QuestSpreadPowerMult from 0.002 to 0.0025

now quests from gods IgnoreMinThreat

now evil avatar music matches their main followers

increased specific chances for god powers to make them more distinct

fixed StartFire and BlightExplosion chances

now announce instigator from god quests better (new passthroughParent stuff)

now plagues/curses from boss or god mention instigator

god power increase speed is no longer reduced as much every time they unleash a cataclysm

cataclysms start much sooner after god power is used now

changed some cataclysms to be able to spawn near gates

increased Din & Valta AvatarChanceMult from 2.0 to 3.0

added followers to gods descriptions

doubled avatar spawned sound range

fixed getting vendors with no items (will no longer use monsterArchetype SpawnChance for vendors ever) (bestivus)

added MostPowerfulBossTimeEscalationMult (basically increased from 0.25 to 1.25)

most powerful boss now ignores deep down in dungeon event timer restrictions

decreased MinimumThreatFromParent from 34.0 to 25.0

now announce quests are from most powerful monster

now most powerful monster can start more than 1 quest at a time (like nemesis)

now most powerful monster taunts more

fixed some issues in addLiquid and addGas