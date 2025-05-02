Bugs

-- REPLACEMENT LEADERS WERE NOT SHOWING UP (Luke) - when a leader died new one would not appear on map. Discord. Should now appear even in saved games where this bug was present (IF SAME SCENARIO THAT LOST LEADER BEING REPLACED. If not same scenario then acting leader I am hoping has already shown up. Otherwise please com by our Discord and tell me about :-( ).

-Million Dollar Ridge - C10: Fixed grammar and rollovers. (Allen)

-Sacred Ground - d3: Enabled the withdrawal button at a dramatic point. (Allen)

-Guard against LOS returning non-integer hex coordinates (John) -

Infrastructure

-Infrastructure to support future public Beta releases on Steam (John)

-New subfolder picklists added to Scen/Inte/Cam editors to support expansions (John)