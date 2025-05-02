 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18326872 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • new Credits & Contributions page off the main menu
  • will list all contributions from the community, first art decal contributor added
  • new graffiti decals and assets for skate poster in skatepark 01, thanks Trekeln!

Thanks for playing!

