Treasure huntin' beyond island coasts!

Fresh off our Anniversary comes an update that crosses boundaries! Get ready to hit the open waters - both under and yonder - for some crazy loot!

Strayed Update 0.8.0.0 opens up the blue seas for the looter latest tourist attractions - the mighty Ocean Fort and the Sunken Ships! We're also making it (humanly) possible to do undersea explorations with the all-new Scuba Gear! This also comes with the Oceanic Skin Set that matches your future voyages perfectly. And we're topping it all off by hitting close to home with the Large furnace, Garage Door, and new furnishings. Sounds just right for another set of Strayed binge nights!

So - we'd love to ask you by quoting a famous pirate's question - are ya ready kids!?

The Ocean Fort - As massive as the loot in there!

Behold - the mighty forgotten fortress of the Strayed seas - the Ocean Fort.

Little is known about this gigantic floating base in the middle of nowhere. For some reason - its silhouette just appeared on the horizon, as if it's calling out to whoever can see it from the islands. Nevertheless, the first Strayer surveyors checked this massive fort and reported that it was definitely abandoned.

However, it was also indicated that there were a bunch of crates with valuable stuff scattered around. There's even a rumor of a locked room deep inside that houses even more valuable items. Surveyors detected at least 5 "high-tier" crates inside, just couldn't confirm since they didn't have "Level 3" access. How unfortunate.

From the first ones, only a few could go home alive. For what's left of them, they told stories of being attacked by another group of bald men seeking nothing but loot. If you're looking to visit the Ocean Fort - we suggest extreme caution.

They also reported flying gulls before arriving at the fort, which leads us to the next one...

Sunken Ships - Treasures of the deep!

So, why are those mysterious birds circling above the water? Some of the surveyors just had to check it out - and it was none other than Sunken Ships!

These long-forgotten shipwrecks were once shipping both men and crates alike. Since men aren't as durable as these wooden or metal boxes - besides the wreckage itself - the crates were left for anybody to scavenge. Surveyors reported as many as 4 to 5 of these crates lying around.

Sounds like free loot for anyone, right? Yes - for everyone, that is. And as the surveyors have said - just keep an eye out for those gulls flying overhead the seas, they're pretty much markers for these submerged memories.

How would you manage to survive without air under the sea? We're glad you asked...

Scuba Gear - For Safe Undersea Traversal!

Undersea travels - now formally introduced with the all-new Scuba Gear!

With the Scuba Gear, you won't have to worry about losing your breathe underwater. Just buy one of these bad boys from your nearest depot (or just loot them from Medium-tier crates), strap yourself in it, and bon voyage!

Wait - you can't walk underwater! The all-new swimming system allows you to travel underwater like you would IRL. Just remember - breast strokes without the legs - should be easy to master.

Oh, and by the way - any injuries or casualties caused by using the all-new Scuba Gear for more than 10 minutes will not make the makers liable. Buy at your own risk - and use with caution!

New Base Deployables - Livin' Large!

Going straight home - you're now faced with some of the newest, state-of-the-art deployables - courtesy of our renowned Strayed engineers! First off, the Large Furnace. We know that you've been wanting one. Who doesn't want faster smelting? This one will make sure you're cookin' like you're on a summer day family barbecue!

Next up - Garage Doors! Tired of the same old double door systems of the old? These state-of-the-art, independent Garage Doors make sure that you can enter or exit your base with style. And obviously - this sets up the future possibility of being used as it should be - for a base garage. Now what are garages for, hmm? We wonder...

Alright - going fast here now - Chairs! A hard day's Strayer work deserve some sitting down on the throne, thinking about what he's done (positively, negatively speaking, or both). Plop this one down anywhere in your base and you're in for the sitting of your life.

And what could be better than having your own Table after the chair! At last - something you could use to put things down for real. No more using boxes for cups of coffee (or tea). Try to put something on it - we're sure its legs can hold it.

Oceanic Skin Pack - Voyagin' in Style!

And toppin' it all off - we're introducing the Oceanic Skin Pack!

Includes both a newly-skinned Bolt Action Shotgun and Bolt Action Rifle, this new skin pack offers a design perfect for seafarin', ship scavengin', fort lootin' Strayers out there. Just look at that perfect shine - just like how a pirate would care for its arsenal.

Buy the "Oceanic Skin Pack" via these links now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3712840/Strayed__Oceanic_Skin_Pack

Buy it on Meta Quest here - Oceanic Skin Pack on Meta Quest

Other Changes & Optimizations

Land ho! We're nearly at the bottom of the ravine. Here are the full patch notes for 0.8.0.0!

Added

Ocean Fort monument

SCUBA gear

Shipwrecks

Physical swimming

Garage door

Large furnace

Table

Chair

Hold trigger to repair base walls (you can still spam, but this saves your trigger finger)

Helicopter fuel gauge

Helicopter altimeter (shows distance from ground)

Oceanic Skin Pack (for sale)

Changed

Torches go out underwater

Guns now don’t work underwater

Bows now don’t work underwater

Ladders can now only be picked up by people with base auth

Boat steering grip now rotates with hand

Boat seating updates are now the same as helicopters

“UNKNOWN” killer is now “KILLED IN YOUR SLEEP”

Toggle buttons are now stylized (seen in shredder and furnace UI)

Fixed

Helicopter tanks glowing at night

Revolver now receives shadows on PC

Ability to build bases deep underwater (you can still build near the coast)

Can no longer fire rockets when inside safe zone

Can no longer place ladders on players

RCs no longer “eat resources” after decaying

Ammo count no longer disappears when dragging and dropping

Durability changes no longer change your selected item

Attachments now hide when stack split is active

Inability to “double split” stacks

Missing items on other player’s backs

Health vignette is no longer blinding

Non-melee damage not working on barrels

Skybox no longer visible underwater

Can use apples and bandages multiple times without repulling

Impact effects no longer glow at night

Trees falling don’t glow at night

“UNKNOWN” killer showing when shot in your sleep

All new weapons go to hotbar by default

Crafting with a full inventory now drops the item

Melee damage nows factors in armor protection

Melee damage now considers hit body part

Wrist map being very offset

Dropped pistol bullets having physics

Dropped armor having physics

Arrows now hit sleeping bodies

Arrows no longer cause insane amounts of blood to rain out of seated players

Skins now show up on other people’s crossbows

Attachments no longer collide with your face (fixes holosights on F8 and such)

Tools no longer collide with your body

Repairing base pieces updates displayed health

Dropped canisters no longer collide with your body

Revolver casings no longer collide with your body

Name tags no longer support formatting since it was abused to hide names

Known Issues

“Shadow” on helicopter fuel gauge

The Strayed Experience - 5th Milestone Reached!

How's that Golden AK doing, Strayer? We hope you love it. Oh, and we reached our 5th milestone! This means that we're due to drop this milestone's Golden skin!

Stay tuned for updates this month as we work to make it as special as possible!

Our final milestone for this almost year-long event is at 1,500 - combining both Steam and Meta Quest storefront reviews. As of writing, we're sitting at 1,324 reviews, so we need 176 more!

Let's work towards the final milestone, Strayers!

