This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed yet another way where soldiers could suffer a permanent accuracy reduction from being wounded in the tactical combat.
-
Fixed a crash that could occur during the AI turn in tactical missions.
-
Attempted a fix for certain UFO interior walls being invisible in crash sites but still present in gameplay terms, which was caused by Cyberdrones being killed in the UFO crash and exploding before the battle begun (causing them to destroy nearby walls before they had been properly initialised).
Changed depots in experimental branch