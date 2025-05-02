 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18326690 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feedback demanding rest days give inspiration to everyone in the party has been heard, and it is now the case!

Bugs

Fixed a bug where reaching the last day with exactly enough rations will lock the game.

(Attempted to) fix a rare bug where network desync causes a card from a previous action play instead of the intended card. The applied fix should prevent this, but if you encounter such bug, please report it and send logs so we can actually fix it. This bug is unlikely to happen under normal networking conditions, in our opinion.

Balance

We're monitoring reports about players struggling with 4 players mode due to excessive difficulty. Your opinion is valuable - let us know.

And as always, stay hydrated.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2435451
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2435452
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2435453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link