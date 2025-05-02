Feedback demanding rest days give inspiration to everyone in the party has been heard, and it is now the case!

Bugs

Fixed a bug where reaching the last day with exactly enough rations will lock the game.

(Attempted to) fix a rare bug where network desync causes a card from a previous action play instead of the intended card. The applied fix should prevent this, but if you encounter such bug, please report it and send logs so we can actually fix it. This bug is unlikely to happen under normal networking conditions, in our opinion.

Balance

We're monitoring reports about players struggling with 4 players mode due to excessive difficulty. Your opinion is valuable - let us know.

And as always, stay hydrated.