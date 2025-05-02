Version 1.0.7
Restored void card functionality; depleted void cards are now destroyed.
Prevented entry with invalid void decks (not enough cards).
“Leave” in void mode now returns to the end screen instead of the world map.
Split card pools—cards used in a void deck no longer appear in summoner decks (and vice versa).
Fixed champion summons in void consuming all CP.
Clearing a deck now lets you pick a new Leader or Champion.
Deckbuilder shows void card descriptions on summoner cards.
Increased gold earned from duels.
Cards with detached SYN now display the correct description in combat graveyard.
Added monster health preview to the void healing room.
Adjusted void health UI elements that were positioned too low.
Updated the player starter deck.
