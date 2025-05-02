 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18326557 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.7

  • Restored void card functionality; depleted void cards are now destroyed.

  • Prevented entry with invalid void decks (not enough cards).

  • “Leave” in void mode now returns to the end screen instead of the world map.

  • Split card pools—cards used in a void deck no longer appear in summoner decks (and vice versa).

  • Fixed champion summons in void consuming all CP.

  • Clearing a deck now lets you pick a new Leader or Champion.

  • Deckbuilder shows void card descriptions on summoner cards.

  • Increased gold earned from duels.

  • Cards with detached SYN now display the correct description in combat graveyard.

  • Added monster health preview to the void healing room.

  • Adjusted void health UI elements that were positioned too low.

  • Updated the player starter deck.

