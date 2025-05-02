Greetings Potions Masters,

You will note this is a larger patch than usual! This patch contains massive optimization overhauls and required restructuring of the project. These optimizations should greatly reduce load times, especially on lower end machines, and will provide memory performance improvements as well.

We are also working on some free endgame content for you to enjoy, including a new temple to explore, the Temple of Spirit! Unfortunately, it is not ready to share just yet, but we’re sure you’ll enjoy the puzzles and strategic boss fight when it is released!

Finally, before we get into the patch note details, I wanted to let you know that the Helios plushie is now available along with various extra items from our Kickstarter backer rewards, including a gorgeous book, The Art of Potions: A Curious Tale, full of both lore and developer commentary. If you’d like to adopt your own Helios, explore the art and creative decisions behind Potions, or enjoy posters and postcards of Luna and Helios, then please check out: https://www.stumblingcat.com/merch

Now onto the changes/fixes:

Load time optimization improvements

Memory usage optimization improvements

Fixed multicraft bug that would occasionally eat ingredients upon increasing craft count

Fixed bug causing Mac builds to crash on game exit

Prince Charming returns to the Inn at the end of the game with a better attitude (so he can be used to get his related achievement)

Fixed bugs preventing Horse and Mold Key interactions with mouse click (in the Swamp and Temple of Destruction)

Added broom instruction tips to player’s first encounter with gaps after receiving broom

Fixed various environment audio sounds that would erroneously persist through level transitions

Fixed bug that caused the Groostlang to move the stalactites in his room

Fixed bug that allowed stalactite times to desync during menu and dialog pauses

Fixed saved dwarf run orientations so they won’t run backwards upon rescue

Updated Grootslang health bar to properly reflect fight mechanics

Added mold puzzleroom hint poem in the Temple of Destruction

Buffed all of the Furious potions to do more damage

Recategorized Minor Protective Draught as an Earth potion

Recategorized Greater Sandstorm Potion as an Air Potion

Fixed Card Gate interaction glow

Corrected achievement grant for crafting first potion (because Granny was giving it to you a smidge too early)

Moved the credits to the main load scene and removed from the main menu

Added cooldowns for closing popup windows to prevent accidental closures

Sphinx now animates properly for all of her dialog options

Fixed bug where Chimera would spawn on top of Luna when she exits from its lair

Fixed bug where card names wouldn't load properly when page turned from a blank card in their section in the Magical Card Book

Fixed bug where a limited chase range wouldn’t break aggro and cause monsters to run away while still facing Luna

Luna’s footsteps stop when the game is paused

Fixed bug that could cause Luna to lose her mounted status between levels

Fixed missing Darkness sounds in the Temple of Destruction

Fixed Snail animation bug

Fixed various issues with Emily’s golem illusion scene in the Temple of Truth

Jinn is now less likely to instantly fly back into his bottle on spawn

Added gate close noises to buttons so it is more apparent how they are deactivating gates

Added extinguish sound to turning lanterns off via the deluminator

Fixed missing dragon roar SFX in dragon dialog

Fixed bug where forge timer would increase while game was paused

Fixed bug that would allow interruption of dialog by exiting Granny’s house

Fixed World Cauldron and World Equipment bug that would briefly teleport you to Granny’s house on exit back to the world

Fixed minor layering issues in the Temple of Life

Fixed rare bug that could prevent Luna from teleporting home when stunned

And many, many more minor fixes!

Thank you so much for all of your help identifying these issues and for your support of Potions: A Curious Tale. I am truly grateful to be able to share this world with you, and I hope to share the new content with you soon, too!

With Magic,

Renee