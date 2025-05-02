FIXED: Bug displaying Director salary as $0 for Limited Series sequel

FIXED: Error when Casting Agent hired Director

FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Enters Year At

FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Add New Talent (individual)

ADDED: Ability to hire Talent as the Dirctor and/or the Writer

ADDED: Hide role or talent attributes for talent under age 18

ADDED: Pictures of talent under age 18 never display, not matter their age

ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to sort by Salary

ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to import a .csv file to convert into a talent database.