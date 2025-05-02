FIXED: Bug displaying Director salary as $0 for Limited Series sequel
FIXED: Error when Casting Agent hired Director
FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Enters Year At
FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Add New Talent (individual)
ADDED: Ability to hire Talent as the Dirctor and/or the Writer
ADDED: Hide role or talent attributes for talent under age 18
ADDED: Pictures of talent under age 18 never display, not matter their age
ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to sort by Salary
ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to import a .csv file to convert into a talent database.
Playtest Update 5/2/2025
