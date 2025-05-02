 Skip to content

2 May 2025
Update #19 is here! 🌤️

Hey everyone! Just pushed out a fresh update with some cool visual improvements that I'm pretty excited about.

What's new:

  • Brand new skybox that looks WAY better than the old one ☁️

  • Added a new highlight system to show nearby collectable resources

  • Added an experimental day/night cycle with weather system 🌞→🌙→🌧️

  • Fixed that annoying bug with the car dealer in multiplayer (finally!) 🚗

The day/night system is still experimental, so you might catch some weird lighting at times. If you do, screenshots are super helpful!

Drop your ideas for future updates in the comments - I read everything and your suggestions really help shape where we go next with Poly Plaza.

-Victor

