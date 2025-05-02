Update #19 is here! 🌤️
Hey everyone! Just pushed out a fresh update with some cool visual improvements that I'm pretty excited about.
What's new:
-
Brand new skybox that looks WAY better than the old one ☁️
-
Added a new highlight system to show nearby collectable resources
-
Added an experimental day/night cycle with weather system 🌞→🌙→🌧️
-
Fixed that annoying bug with the car dealer in multiplayer (finally!) 🚗
The day/night system is still experimental, so you might catch some weird lighting at times. If you do, screenshots are super helpful!
Drop your ideas for future updates in the comments - I read everything and your suggestions really help shape where we go next with Poly Plaza.
-Victor
Changed files in this update