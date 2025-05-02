1.0.3 FIXES
✓-Fixed Lepida gifting freeze in her bedroom
✓-Fixed Kohno gifting freeze in the arcade
✓-Fixed Spanish dialogue loop in Act 4
✓-feedback menu appearing behind dialogue bubbles
✓-feedback arcas's charm not appearing
Patch 1.0.3 - Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.3 FIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1597911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update