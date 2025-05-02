 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18326450 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.3 FIXES
✓-Fixed Lepida gifting freeze in her bedroom
✓-Fixed Kohno gifting freeze in the arcade
✓-Fixed Spanish dialogue loop in Act 4
✓-feedback menu appearing behind dialogue bubbles
✓-feedback arcas's charm not appearing

