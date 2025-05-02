Pinhead

Fixed some animation bugs around the air swing and drawing/holstering weapons

Now when the player has the redirector, all shots are now safe for the pinhead, not just when the shield is equipped

Orbo

Fixed upgrade kit slot not being removed correctly after orbo closes his inventory

Teleport Effect has been adjusted.

Estoria

Fixed some geometry around the Super Self Serve door

Lil Green

Fixed some puzzles

Big Purp

Adjusted geometry around the main Library hall

Added a portal to the main hall

Each showcase room only has 1 doorway now

The Zino

Coin Holograms will now be on by default

Changed the trigger for the mini levels so they cannot be auto completed

Redid the main lighting for the main rooms and adjusted collisions on the walls.

Fixed a statue shield that was misconfigured on The Zino

Incinerator

Increased the object grab range of the incinerator

The carry interact logic for the incinerator lever now works on the static Super Self Server incinerator

The Final Update Coming Soon!

