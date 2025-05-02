Pinhead
Fixed some animation bugs around the air swing and drawing/holstering weapons
Now when the player has the redirector, all shots are now safe for the pinhead, not just when the shield is equipped
Orbo
Fixed upgrade kit slot not being removed correctly after orbo closes his inventory
Teleport Effect has been adjusted.
Estoria
Fixed some geometry around the Super Self Serve door
Lil Green
Fixed some puzzles
Big Purp
Adjusted geometry around the main Library hall
Added a portal to the main hall
Each showcase room only has 1 doorway now
The Zino
Coin Holograms will now be on by default
Changed the trigger for the mini levels so they cannot be auto completed
Redid the main lighting for the main rooms and adjusted collisions on the walls.
Fixed a statue shield that was misconfigured on The Zino
Incinerator
Increased the object grab range of the incinerator
The carry interact logic for the incinerator lever now works on the static Super Self Server incinerator
The Final Update Coming Soon!
