Hey!

What a great start into Early Access, as expected some new bugs got found at launch, but could be quickly fixed. Very thankful for all of your support!

Some important settings were still missing like UI scale, toggle/hold run and some other stuff, and i was finally able to add them to the game. Custom controlls is still being worked on!

Latest Patchnotes from v0.1.2:

New "Friends" Dropper + 12 New Geckos! (You might recognize some gecks)

Total rework of level up popups

Fixed just one single gecko getting sick

Fixed cleaners not picking up gecko boxes

Fixed several other bugs

Zodiac Dropper unlocks at level 77 now

Patchnotes from v0.1.1:

added UI scale setting

added run toggle / hold setting

mouse sensitivity saves now

added additional tips to tutorial

added ability to set TV's volume

fixed audio volume only changing when opening settings

fixed stolen items falling through floor sometimes when thief gets hit

fixed collection app set 5 + 6 not unlocking gold geckos

fixed thief popup showing wrong stolen item

I'm still trying to figure out what causes:

Employees to reset their upgrade level Tank deco to be bugged for some players

But im sure this will be also fixed in the next few days. much more is coming soon, new content and some big QOL updates!