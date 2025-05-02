 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18326227 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NOW OPEN: THE GHOST REACTOR 👻

Attention all employees of Gorilla Corp!

Report for ghostbusting duty - your 20 minute shifts await deep beneath the Stump. It’s time to strap on your gear, punch in, and start harvesting Spectral Cores in the haunted mines for cold, hard Ghost Corp Bucks™.

Clock in to your Ghost Reactor shift to banish ghosts, collect cores, and get paid.

  • Gear up, squad up, and play together - regardless of your “level.”
  • Enemies are dangerous. Death is real. Showers are rejuvenating.
  • This isn’t a side mission. This is your new job.

All Monkes are required to look after and return Gorilla Corp provided equipment, failure to do so may lead to termination. Breaks are optional, rare, and not encouraged.

biLd IS g0oD. dOwNLoAd NOW

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link