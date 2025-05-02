NOW OPEN: THE GHOST REACTOR 👻

Attention all employees of Gorilla Corp!

Report for ghostbusting duty - your 20 minute shifts await deep beneath the Stump. It’s time to strap on your gear, punch in, and start harvesting Spectral Cores in the haunted mines for cold, hard Ghost Corp Bucks™.

Clock in to your Ghost Reactor shift to banish ghosts, collect cores, and get paid.

Gear up, squad up, and play together - regardless of your “level.”

Enemies are dangerous. Death is real. Showers are rejuvenating.

This isn’t a side mission. This is your new job.

All Monkes are required to look after and return Gorilla Corp provided equipment, failure to do so may lead to termination. Breaks are optional, rare, and not encouraged.

biLd IS g0oD. dOwNLoAd NOW