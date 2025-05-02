 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18326223 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved All Dashboards! Now they are now lower and redesigned for better visibility
Removed Blur in First person mode, making experience better.

Added 3 New Supercars!
-Mclauren
-Lanbo
-Challenga

