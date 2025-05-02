Hello everyone!
I'm here with another patch for version 0.10 of Baldi's Basics Plus! This patch brings more bug fixes and other minor improvements to the game. The full changelog can be found below, but first...
Now onto the changelog!
Changelog
Changes
The 'Nana Peel now ignores friction based forces (Conveyor belts, the merry-go-round) when an entity is slipping on it.
The 'Nana Peel now changes direction when a non-friction based force (Gotta Sweep, BSODA) pushes it while an entity is slipping on it.
Slowed down the outer conveyor belts in the factory level so that the player can outrun them a little bit. This opens up more ways for the player to interact with them. The conveyor belts in the conveyor belt room are still the same speed.
Math Machine balloons are no longer sucked into vents or other forces that require overriding the entity.
Made some improvements to The Test's shaking sound.
Made some improvements to the faculty only door sounds.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash which could occur when It's a Bully could not find a valid spawn point.
Fixed Gravity Chaos never ending if a student was given a missing item after the event started and before it ended.
Fixed the Player.log file being filled with tons of the following message: "SteamInput handle for ID Item[7,8,9] was not found."
Fixed a bug that caused rooms to only check one possible orientation when looking for a valid location to generate. This fixes a rare bug that caused laboratory levels to be missing one or more teleporter rooms despite there being plenty of space for them.
Fixed the lightbulb testing room and conveyor belt room having placeholder door textures on rare occasions when rooms with standard doors connect to these rooms.
Fixed the grappling hook that spawns in locked rooms only having four uses instead of five.
Fixed being able to pause on the tutorial completion screen.
Fixed a bug that allowed the player to give multiple instances of the same item to one student.
(Probably) fixed a bug that would occasionally result in Math Machine balloons not being popped properly and respawning when they exit a room.
Fixed the camera rotating improperly when being flipped by the gravity event starting or ending while being teleported.
Fixed Principal of the Thing not opening doors when fleeing from an annoying noise that was activated quickly after being sent to detention.
Fixed laboratory levels having some objects not placed consistently on the same seed due to a cascading effect of the zone posters not being seed based.
Fixed a bug that caused visual issues where the turning points in conveyor belt rooms met walls in other rooms.
Fixed wormhole room ambience volume not being controlled by audio settings.
Fixed an issue which caused conveyor belt and wind textures to not update properly when their timescales were being changed.
Fixed an issue where faculty only doors wouldn't be considered closed during level generation, which occasionally resulted in closed off areas being generated by one way and coin door placement.
