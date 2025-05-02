Hello everyone!

I'm here with another patch for version 0.10 of Baldi's Basics Plus! This patch brings more bug fixes and other minor improvements to the game. The full changelog can be found below, but first...

The Baldi Two-Sided Doughboi campaign from Makeship is nearly over! It ends Saturday morning, so be sure to order one by then if you're interested. You can check it out here!

Now onto the changelog!

Changelog

Changes

The 'Nana Peel now ignores friction based forces (Conveyor belts, the merry-go-round) when an entity is slipping on it.

The 'Nana Peel now changes direction when a non-friction based force (Gotta Sweep, BSODA) pushes it while an entity is slipping on it.

Slowed down the outer conveyor belts in the factory level so that the player can outrun them a little bit. This opens up more ways for the player to interact with them. The conveyor belts in the conveyor belt room are still the same speed.

Math Machine balloons are no longer sucked into vents or other forces that require overriding the entity.

Made some improvements to The Test's shaking sound.

Made some improvements to the faculty only door sounds.

Bug Fixes