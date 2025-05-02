 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18326175 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💀 THE WALLWAY – EARLY ACCESS IS HERE!

🎉 Now Available on Steam – Early Access Release

It’s time.

The Wallway – a terrifying voice-activated co-op horror game – has officially launched in Early Access on Steam!

What awaits you:

  • 🧠 Smart AI – The entity listens. The entity hunts.

  • 🗣️ Voice-Activated Gameplay – Talk, and it finds you.

  • 🎧 Proximity Voice Chat – Scream too loud, and you’re dead.

  • 👻 Haunting Atmosphere – Dark corridors, eerie sounds, and heart-pounding moments.

  • 👥 Co-op Mode – 1-5 players. Work together or fall apart.

  • 🛠️ Ongoing Updates – The horror will evolve with you.

💀 The Wallway is out now – enter if you dare: Play on Steam

Hell is open. Stay silent. Survive.

