Hello everyone!
In this update, we listened to your feedback and made many improvements and fixes to make the game more enjoyable. Here are the details:
👋 Easier Start for New Players
-
The game now starts with a Welcome Pop-up, followed by the Tutorial.
-
The cursor disappearing issue during the Welcome Pop-up has been fixed. A smoother start experience!
🔧 Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
-
Pizza and grill systems have been completely reworked – more stable and faster.
-
"End of Day" phase added to the tutorial. When the time hits 09:00 PM, the flow from sign → trailer is clearly guided.
-
Mouse interactions during cleaning and repair actions are now visually clearer.
-
Pause menu and intercom bugs have been fixed – you can now accept customers without issues.
📦 New Additions
-
Refrigerator is now available for purchase in the market!
-
Each product now cooks in its designated machine – a more realistic and organized kitchen experience.
-
A Pending Order Pop-up has been added – track active orders easily.
-
When the doner grill package is opened, an automatic doner tutorial video is triggered.
🎁 Small Touches, Big Impact
-
Fixed a bug where placing objects on hamburger or doner wraps and then picking up the wrap would freeze the game.
-
Customer delivery animations improved – smoother handovers.
-
Level system improved:
-
+XP gains are now shown after each action.
-
"Level X Unlocked" notifications have been added!
✅ Stability & UI Updates
-
Market indicator bug after ordering has been fixed.
-
Missing font fallbacks have been added – better text display across all languages.
-
Intercom screen now updates automatically when a customer leaves – switches to the next customer or displays "Waiting for new customer."
🧠 Growing with Your Feedback!
Thank you for being with us on this journey. We work hard to improve the game with every update.
Please keep sending your feedback – we can make it even better together! ❤️
Drive Thru Simulator Team
Red Axe Games
