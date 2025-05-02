 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18326173 Edited 2 May 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
In this update, we listened to your feedback and made many improvements and fixes to make the game more enjoyable. Here are the details:

👋 Easier Start for New Players

  • The game now starts with a Welcome Pop-up, followed by the Tutorial.

  • The cursor disappearing issue during the Welcome Pop-up has been fixed. A smoother start experience!

🔧 Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

  • Pizza and grill systems have been completely reworked – more stable and faster.

  • "End of Day" phase added to the tutorial. When the time hits 09:00 PM, the flow from sign → trailer is clearly guided.

  • Mouse interactions during cleaning and repair actions are now visually clearer.

  • Pause menu and intercom bugs have been fixed – you can now accept customers without issues.

📦 New Additions

  • Refrigerator is now available for purchase in the market!

  • Each product now cooks in its designated machine – a more realistic and organized kitchen experience.

  • A Pending Order Pop-up has been added – track active orders easily.

  • When the doner grill package is opened, an automatic doner tutorial video is triggered.

🎁 Small Touches, Big Impact

  • Fixed a bug where placing objects on hamburger or doner wraps and then picking up the wrap would freeze the game.

  • Customer delivery animations improved – smoother handovers.

  • Level system improved:

  • +XP gains are now shown after each action.

  • "Level X Unlocked" notifications have been added!

✅ Stability & UI Updates

  • Market indicator bug after ordering has been fixed.

  • Missing font fallbacks have been added – better text display across all languages.

  • Intercom screen now updates automatically when a customer leaves – switches to the next customer or displays "Waiting for new customer."

🧠 Growing with Your Feedback!

Thank you for being with us on this journey. We work hard to improve the game with every update.
Please keep sending your feedback – we can make it even better together! ❤️

Drive Thru Simulator Team
Red Axe Games

