Hello everyone!

In this update, we listened to your feedback and made many improvements and fixes to make the game more enjoyable. Here are the details:

👋 Easier Start for New Players

The game now starts with a Welcome Pop-up, followed by the Tutorial.

The cursor disappearing issue during the Welcome Pop-up has been fixed. A smoother start experience!

🔧 Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

Pizza and grill systems have been completely reworked – more stable and faster.

"End of Day" phase added to the tutorial. When the time hits 09:00 PM, the flow from sign → trailer is clearly guided.

Mouse interactions during cleaning and repair actions are now visually clearer.

Pause menu and intercom bugs have been fixed – you can now accept customers without issues.

📦 New Additions

Refrigerator is now available for purchase in the market!

Each product now cooks in its designated machine – a more realistic and organized kitchen experience.

A Pending Order Pop-up has been added – track active orders easily.

When the doner grill package is opened, an automatic doner tutorial video is triggered.

🎁 Small Touches, Big Impact

Fixed a bug where placing objects on hamburger or doner wraps and then picking up the wrap would freeze the game.

Customer delivery animations improved – smoother handovers.

Level system improved:

+XP gains are now shown after each action.

"Level X Unlocked" notifications have been added!

Market indicator bug after ordering has been fixed.

Missing font fallbacks have been added – better text display across all languages.

Intercom screen now updates automatically when a customer leaves – switches to the next customer or displays "Waiting for new customer."

🧠 Growing with Your Feedback!

Thank you for being with us on this journey. We work hard to improve the game with every update.

Please keep sending your feedback – we can make it even better together! ❤️

Drive Thru Simulator Team

Red Axe Games