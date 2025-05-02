Game Difficulty Overhaul

So, looks like the game in current state is too hostile for new players. To address these issues I've made a massive overhaul over most aspects of the game.

Patch notes:

0. New players start the game with $2000. All current players receive a $2000 bonus.

Oxygen valves leakage was too unfriendly for most players. Monster interactions with valves will not affect oxygen in the room anymore. Now only broken oxygen generator and rooms without oxygen by design (open space room on Solveig for example) can cause asphyxiation. Oxygen generators now have a light indicator to better see when it's off or on. Head traps now have limited duration - 45 seconds. Temperature repair system has been simplified. You no longer need 2 people or camera in front of the temperature monitor to fix the temperature. All temperature monitors are now replaced with a console that allows 1 player to fix it on the spot. Temperature monsters now show the evidence more often. Chance to break temperature generator on round start has been decreased from 50% to 33%. Valves rotation speed is increased x2.0. Biomaterials to look for Low-carbon evidence have spawn rate increased by 30%. Now you need only 2 biomaterials to check for the evidence. Random items spawn rate is increased by 30%. Radiation in rooms have been simplified. Before, some rooms had high radiation by default. Now, all rooms have low radiation by default. Radioactive monsters now show the evidence more frequently. All generators status panel has been introduced to check them from the ship. When any generator is broken you're getting an announcement within the ship. Quantum Entanglement area is doubled. Particles spawn rate is increased by 75%. Stimpack now also gives you a speed boost of 15% for 5 seconds! Journal hints are now shown when mouse cursor is over the button. Night Vision battery capacity has been increased x2.0 to 45 seconds. Quantum Lamp now works for 6 minutes instead of 3 minutes. Monster activity monitor has been added to the ship. Hunt cooldown for shy and neutral (non-agressive) monsters have been increased by approximately 25%. Social monsters cooldown to answer to all types of voice interactions has been decreased by 20%. Amount of traps on normal and hard difficulties have been decreased by 30%.

If you have any feedback, suggestions or questions please post them in the Community Hub!