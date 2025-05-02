This was meant to be a larger update that would have included moonshine as well, but due to the difficulty and slowdowns caused by the bar in development, we decided to split the update into two parts. Moonshine will come as soon as we get it ready. We also had to update the engine version to allow for more optimized versions of characters, so we can have more of them in one place without massive lagging.
Hopefully no other update will take as long as this one did.
Changes in the list below do not contain nearly all of the changes or fixes we have made in this update, only the most relevant things.
- Added a bar
- Improved controller support (this is not complete and will be improved further in the future)
- Added support for controller rebinding.
- Removed some experimental graphics stuff, possibly allowing the game to run on older hardware.
- Added ability to put certain small items into your pocket.
- Added a small notification when the player gains/loses money.
- Updated and improved some animations.
- Increased chance of rain.
- Added voice chat. Hold V to speak in game.
- Adjusted rate of getting drunk, and water now helps decrease drunkness.
- Added some new achievements.
Changed files in this update