This was meant to be a larger update that would have included moonshine as well, but due to the difficulty and slowdowns caused by the bar in development, we decided to split the update into two parts. Moonshine will come as soon as we get it ready. We also had to update the engine version to allow for more optimized versions of characters, so we can have more of them in one place without massive lagging.

Hopefully no other update will take as long as this one did.

Changes in the list below do not contain nearly all of the changes or fixes we have made in this update, only the most relevant things.