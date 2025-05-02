Hey everyone! Wanted to get a quick patch out before the weekend, hope y'all are enjoying the game!

PATCH v0.95

Added some additional art for the Preacher for the Church of the Sun God level.

Improved readability of recipe names in-game.

Fixed some minor spelling mistakes.

Fixed the sticker silhouette of the Party District that looked like a locked level icon.

Fixed incorrect resolution of 2160x1440 (is now 2560x1440)

Fixed issue of obscured highlighter in the cookbook.