2 May 2025 Build 18325953 Edited 2 May 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Wanted to get a quick patch out before the weekend, hope y'all are enjoying the game!

PATCH v0.95

  • Added some additional art for the Preacher for the Church of the Sun God level.

  • Improved readability of recipe names in-game.

  • Fixed some minor spelling mistakes.

  • Fixed the sticker silhouette of the Party District that looked like a locked level icon.

  • Fixed incorrect resolution of 2160x1440 (is now 2560x1440)

  • Fixed issue of obscured highlighter in the cookbook.

  • Fixed some clipping of certain stickers in the game's UI and cookbook.

