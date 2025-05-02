Fine-tuned Lumen brightness across environments

Adjusted the overall lighting balance to reduce harsh glare and ensure a more natural look in both bright and dark areas.

전반적인 루멘 밝기 밸런스를 조정했어

눈부심을 줄이고, 밝은 곳과 어두운 곳 모두에서 더 자연스럽게 보이도록 개선했어.

Improved lighting transitions in indoor and dynamic scenes

Lighting changes now feel smoother and more immersive, with fewer jarring shifts.

실내 및 동적 씬에서 조명 전환 자연스럽게 개선

갑작스러운 조명 변화가 줄어들고, 몰입감이 더 올라갔어.

Enhanced translation quality

Refined various in-game texts to better reflect tone, context, and clarity in both Korean and English.

게임 내 텍스트 번역 품질 향상

한국어와 영어 모두에서 어투, 문맥, 명확성을 고려해 다듬었어.

Minor reflection and ambient light tweaks

Subtle changes to Lumen reflections and ambient light for a more atmospheric experience.

루멘 반사광 및 주변광 미세 조정

분위기를 살리기 위해 디테일하게 손봤어.