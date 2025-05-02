Hey NIMRODS!

We hope the 0.7.5 update has been treating you good with the major performance improvements!

In today's hotfix we're addressing all the bug reports that have been brought to our attention.

Changelog

Fixed

Fixed a few visual issues that could occur during the Game Over & Victory animation.

Fixed an issue where the Auto-Aim override functionality no longer worked while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Drone endlessly charged the GT Ultralite Railgun.

Fixed an issue where Critical hits could apply multiple times, resulting in excessively high player damage.

Fixed an issue where the Drone would behave erratically when aiming near itself.

Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support.

