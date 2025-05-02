Patch Notes 1.2.3
Gameplay Tweaks
- Trading is now a free action, go nuts
Bugs Fixed
Fixed the occasional perma-killing of downed units that were "Saved" after loading a run
Fixed consumables not getting deleted when using from the Caravan while in an Encounter, leading to duping
Fixed weapons sometimes disappearing when trying to equip them on units that can’t wield them with a full inventory
Fixed consumables being deleted when their use is being undone before completion when the Unit has a full inventory
Fixed being able to duplicate items while trading with quick inputs
Fixed Marionette not being properly loaded after it had been broken, repaired, and summoned again
Fixed Skill “Requisition” being learnable with no weapon proficiencies, leading to some Units gaining an errored weapon
Fixed item duplication bug in the Alchemist
Fixed Marionette sometimes duplicating
Fixed some game text
