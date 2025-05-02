Gameplay Tweaks

Bugs Fixed

Fixed the occasional perma-killing of downed units that were "Saved" after loading a run

Fixed consumables not getting deleted when using from the Caravan while in an Encounter, leading to duping

Fixed weapons sometimes disappearing when trying to equip them on units that can’t wield them with a full inventory

Fixed consumables being deleted when their use is being undone before completion when the Unit has a full inventory

Fixed being able to duplicate items while trading with quick inputs

Fixed Marionette not being properly loaded after it had been broken, repaired, and summoned again

Fixed Skill “Requisition” being learnable with no weapon proficiencies, leading to some Units gaining an errored weapon

Fixed item duplication bug in the Alchemist

Fixed Marionette sometimes duplicating