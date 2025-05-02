 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18325277 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.2.3

Gameplay Tweaks

  • Trading is now a free action, go nuts

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed the occasional perma-killing of downed units that were "Saved" after loading a run

  • Fixed consumables not getting deleted when using from the Caravan while in an Encounter, leading to duping

  • Fixed weapons sometimes disappearing when trying to equip them on units that can’t wield them with a full inventory

  • Fixed consumables being deleted when their use is being undone before completion when the Unit has a full inventory

  • Fixed being able to duplicate items while trading with quick inputs

  • Fixed Marionette not being properly loaded after it had been broken, repaired, and summoned again

  • Fixed Skill “Requisition” being learnable with no weapon proficiencies, leading to some Units gaining an errored weapon

  • Fixed item duplication bug in the Alchemist

  • Fixed Marionette sometimes duplicating

  • Fixed some game text

Changed files in this update

Depot 2560501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link