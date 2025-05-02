At long last, Blueprint icons are now fully customizable

Fixed a bug where repairing stations would repeatedly trigger attack warnings (should drastically reduce alarm spam!)

Hope everyone is having a great Friday. I probably won't be around much this weekend but I'll be back at it with more patches next week! Feel free to come hang out with me in the discord, I almost always respond to players there.

/slims