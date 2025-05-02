 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18325256 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  • At long last, Blueprint icons are now fully customizable

  • Fixed a bug where repairing stations would repeatedly trigger attack warnings (should drastically reduce alarm spam!)

Hope everyone is having a great Friday. I probably won't be around much this weekend but I'll be back at it with more patches next week! Feel free to come hang out with me in the discord, I almost always respond to players there.

And as always, if you're enjoying FF, consider leaving a steam review, it helps us small indie devs a lot!

/slims

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1383151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1383152
  • Loading history…
