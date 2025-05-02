Hail Willowguards!

Version 1.2.4 is now out for your enjoyment. This patch contains two major updates, one of which has a bunch of cascading effects:

We have optimized how VFX effects are instantiated and pooled, which has seen a significant increase in FPS in lower-end machines. If you've suffered from excessive stuttering before, this update may or may not help. Higher end machines are unlikely to see any visible changes in all but the most intense scenarios.

Finishing Zarar's questine was unfortunately broken! This was due to a bug that placed Zarar in the Roadhouse when he was supposed to be in the Grove Vault Forge. Now that his quest is fixed, make sure to have a chat with him after convincing Ajati to come fire up the forge.

With the fixing of Zarar's questline you can now also gain access to the Forged Kaido and its special card, the Void Bomb as well as some other cascading effects. Have fun!

It should now ACTUALLY be possible to 100% the game thanks to the above.