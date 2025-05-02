Hail Willowguards!
Version 1.2.4 is now out for your enjoyment. This patch contains two major updates, one of which has a bunch of cascading effects:
-
We have optimized how VFX effects are instantiated and pooled, which has seen a significant increase in FPS in lower-end machines. If you've suffered from excessive stuttering before, this update may or may not help. Higher end machines are unlikely to see any visible changes in all but the most intense scenarios.
-
Finishing Zarar's questine was unfortunately broken! This was due to a bug that placed Zarar in the Roadhouse when he was supposed to be in the Grove Vault Forge. Now that his quest is fixed, make sure to have a chat with him after convincing Ajati to come fire up the forge.
-
With the fixing of Zarar's questline you can now also gain access to the Forged Kaido and its special card, the Void Bomb as well as some other cascading effects. Have fun!
-
It should now ACTUALLY be possible to 100% the game thanks to the above.
-
There is now an Albino Wormmouth in the game, although it remains a somewhat elusive creature that you are unlikely to see until the very end. Watch out for its heavy armor and ability to regenerate not only its own, but its allies armor!
Smaller fixes include:
-
Spikes during the Woikos defence mission are no longer invisible.
-
Extra period removed from Bhorsos' Arrowroot-selling dialog.
-
The mission Bhorsos gives you for clearing Sunspring Fields is now more robust, and should handle various edge cases better.
-
The "Hold down Esc to end the dungeon" prompt now minimizes to the right-hand side of the screen after 20 seconds.
-
You can now ask Ajati to come to the Grove Vault Forge even if she is at the Blacksmith, provided it is evening.
-
Fixed a few unreachable spots that might spawn monsters, per reports from players.
-
Various typos and minor bug fixes here and there.
Everyone on the team has been taking a well-earned rest after the release, but now that some time has passed we're starting up work again properly! What's next, you ask? More monsters, more items, more characters, more cards, and perhaps - finally - the promised Dungeon Run mode...
PS: The Demo version has also been updated to 1.2.4 and the saves are, as always, compatible!
Changed files in this update