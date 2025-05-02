This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following...

Fixed a bug which was causing door gunners to not align with their attachment points Fixed a bug which would cause waypoints to drop to sea level when adding or removing additional waypoints. Added new Medical Field Hospital installation to all sectors Added new Military Command & Control Installation to all sectors Enabled an experimental system which disables the terrain colliders on distant terrains. This does provide a small performance boost (about 5fps for me) but more importantly reduces the amount of collision testing the game has to do overall which should result in less fps drops when lots of things are in motion and smoother performance overall.

You should also be able to crank down the "Pixel Error" on the terrain detail settings to "2" without any noticeable fps drop.

Downside to this system is that once the mission starts you should not add, remove or move waypoints otherwise they may not be able to workout the terrain height at their location as it may have been disabled and will revert to sea level! I do have a fix for this but ran out of time to implement it today. ːsteamlaughcryː