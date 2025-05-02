The major change is that if you have already completed the game and click "continue," you will be back in the Throne room, and can use shortcuts to traverse the game.

Even if you start a new game after finishing, as long as you have the “End Game” Steam achievement, you can traverse the game using shortcuts.

Shortcuts are:

Left ctrl + F: fill the correct code for that puzzle. For input-based puzzles, fill the correct input.

Left ctrl + ‘+’ : next level

Left ctrl + ‘-’ : previous level

Note: Going through levels using the shortcuts will not save, and will put you at the start/beginning of the level even if you have solved it.

Going through levels using the shortcuts will not save, and will put you at the start/beginning of the level even if you have solved it. Left shift + ‘1’: add 1 key

Left alt + ‘1’: remove 1 key

Left ctrl + ‘T’: spawn the cat if you don’t have it yet.

Note: the shortcuts were mainly for me to be able to playtest, so they might not always be perfect.

Note: the shortcuts should not work if you haven’t already finished the game.

Other small fixes:

Sometimes the coding interfaces with input have the wrong code that is not modifiable, that should be fixed. (or at least one path for that bug is fixed, not sure if there are more)

Small fixes with while loop levels. These should not say there is an infinite loop when there shouldn’t be.

Fix for the 3rd manuscript not showing in the inventory.