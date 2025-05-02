Currently controller support for these new menus has NOT been updated. We'll be doing this process once the menus are locked in, and changes are minimal. Controller will still work normally while in combat.

The menu's are not completely final, but we wanted to share with players to get additional feedback.

We've heard the feedback, our UI has needed some massive updates. We've reworked the majority of all our UI. All in-game menus for player characters are on one screen now. The default bind will be "Inventory".

Fixed an issue where torches would be entirely on fire.

Fixed an issue when storing all items in stash, equipped potions would be stored, but also still in potion wheel. This would "duplicate them" and cause issues with equipping/unequipping potions after.

Fixed an issue where in certain scenarios, escape would not close the talents window.

Fixed an issue where items could not be upgraded past 10. It's now correctly 11.

Fixed an issue where 2H weapons scaled damage in the item tooltip, would scale based on shield talents.

Fixed an issue where the character stat sheet was calculating MH damage based on the OH damage type.

Fixed an issue where tooltip while comparing, the scaled damage increase was based on the equipped weapon.

Added a small slow time similar to parry, when successfully rolling an enemy attack.

Updated 2H Sword light attack 2 to fit into the animation rotation. This attack should also be more reliable, the other was swinging just a tad too fast.

Added "Lock-On" to Controls widget on HUD.

After some discussion, we've went ahead and removed the ability for enemies to crit. We felt the variation in incoming damage was just a bit too great. This should help even out enemy damage, making it more predictable.

Added the ability to abbreviate damage numbers. For example, 1,000 becomes 1K/1,000,000 becomes 1M.

Removed the skull icons for regular/elite enemies from their healthbars. We felt this just got in the way. Elite enemies will now be named "Elite". For example, "Elite Bandit Rogue".

Removed all level indicators from enemy healthbars. We've never felt this was a good indicator of enemy difficulty and caused some confusion (enemy levels were more of an indicator on what rank gear they dropped).

Increased the size of "Create"/"Apply Changes" on character creation/customization.

Added the ability to double click items in inventory to equip them (weapons will go to MH if available).

Added the ability to sort container windows (includes stash).

Changed the way value is displayed on items. The tooltip will no longer show the total amount, it will be the per item, the total amount (based on quantity) will be displayed in the container/vendor/inventory.

Sorting by weight/value will now sort based on the weight/value * quantity.

Updated item tooltip borders to match the new look. These borders will also now match the rarity of the item.

Melee ability tooltips now combine both MH and offhand weapon damage. This was causing some confusion on what the damage numbers meant.

Reworked the entire main menu/character creation. Controller support will need to be updated/refreshed in the future.

Reworked Item appearances, they will now show an icon for the type of item, as well as updated the look.

Reworked all in game menus to be in one centralized location. They are now accessible via the "Inventory" bind. This will be more "modern" with access to the following: Character Info (where stats/attributes/character origin/race/spec will be), Inventory, Talents, Abilities, and Professions. We will be adding some other tabs in the future. We're also going to be removing the binds for the other windows, as they're no longer needed.

Reworked Vendor screen. Both inventories will now be visible, allowing for selling/buying quickly without needed to swap between inventories.

Discovering an area now pops up on screen with the area name.

Increased the default night brightness of the moon.

Increased the size of the moon.

Adjusted Pickup herbs to not be so "glowy" in comparison to other vegetation.

Adjusted the color of the grassy landscape to be a little brighter.

Adjusted the color of grass to blend a bit more naturally.

Added more types of grasses with some additional color.

Increased the brightness of torches while equipped.