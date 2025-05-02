 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18325086 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
A new progress bar shows your win percentage in the Sea Bikers World Championship.

Minor tweaks to improve performance.

Achievement optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3383461
Linux Depot 3383462
