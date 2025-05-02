 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18325078 Edited 2 May 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
NEW LEVEL: DEEPSTATE FORGE (Factory)

Venture into the Deepstate Forge, an industrial hellhole buried beneath a rotting city.
This labyrinth of glowing conduits and forbidden tech is where rogue scientists cook up nightmares, splicing alien gear with illegal AI to spawn bio-synthetic monstrosities.

NEW ENEMY: NEMESIS

Meet NEMESIS, the sassiest, deadliest robot you’ll ever regret crossing. This female-shaped killing machine stalks the Deepstate Forge, unleashing hell with her leg-driven melee assaults.

