NEW LEVEL: DEEPSTATE FORGE (Factory)

Venture into the Deepstate Forge, an industrial hellhole buried beneath a rotting city.

This labyrinth of glowing conduits and forbidden tech is where rogue scientists cook up nightmares, splicing alien gear with illegal AI to spawn bio-synthetic monstrosities.

NEW ENEMY: NEMESIS

Meet NEMESIS, the sassiest, deadliest robot you’ll ever regret crossing. This female-shaped killing machine stalks the Deepstate Forge, unleashing hell with her leg-driven melee assaults.