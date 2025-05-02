 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324992 Edited 2 May 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added 14 new maps to the 5v5 pool and added 10 new maps to the 2v2 pool

Added a new bomb defusing UI, please send any feedback to Tetra on discord

Fixed bomb from being defused from behind

Fixed Tetraaaaah backpatch

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Due Process Depot Depot 753651
