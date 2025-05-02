Added 14 new maps to the 5v5 pool and added 10 new maps to the 2v2 pool
Added a new bomb defusing UI, please send any feedback to Tetra on discord
Fixed bomb from being defused from behind
Fixed Tetraaaaah backpatch
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added 14 new maps to the 5v5 pool and added 10 new maps to the 2v2 pool
Added a new bomb defusing UI, please send any feedback to Tetra on discord
Fixed bomb from being defused from behind
Fixed Tetraaaaah backpatch
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update