3 New Item-Reward Missions

Complete these fresh challenges to earn special in-game items.

Engage daily to boost your inventory and progress.

Steam Achievements

Two brand-new achievements added to your Steam profile.

Prove your skills and share your milestones with friends.

30-Second Rounds

Fast-paced action: each round now lasts just 30 seconds.

A 30 s intermission before the next round keeps the momentum high.

Global Chat System

Connect with players worldwide in real-time.

Share strategies, celebrate victories, or just hang out.

Global Rewards Leaderboard

Jump into a 2-week, prize-backed global ranking.

Climb the ladder and claim exclusive rewards every fortnight.

15 New Languages

Full localization for 15 additional languages.

More players worldwide can enjoy the game in their native tongue.

Refined UI & Animations

Fresh, intuitive interface design.

Smooth transitions and feedback animations elevate your experience.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Squashed various minor glitches for greater stability.

Performance tweaks ensure seamless gameplay.

Jump in now to experience these exciting additions—team up, compete, and chat your way to the top!