Major 2 May 2025 Build 18324962 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to introduce our most feature-packed update yet, designed to boost competition, social interaction, and gameplay flow:

  • 3 New Item-Reward Missions
Complete these fresh challenges to earn special in-game items.

Engage daily to boost your inventory and progress.

  • Steam Achievements
Two brand-new achievements added to your Steam profile.

Prove your skills and share your milestones with friends.

  • 30-Second Rounds
Fast-paced action: each round now lasts just 30 seconds.

A 30 s intermission before the next round keeps the momentum high.

  • Global Chat System
Connect with players worldwide in real-time.

Share strategies, celebrate victories, or just hang out.

  • Global Rewards Leaderboard
Jump into a 2-week, prize-backed global ranking.

Climb the ladder and claim exclusive rewards every fortnight.

  • 15 New Languages
Full localization for 15 additional languages.

More players worldwide can enjoy the game in their native tongue.

  • Refined UI & Animations
Fresh, intuitive interface design.

Smooth transitions and feedback animations elevate your experience.

  • Bug Fixes & Optimizations
Squashed various minor glitches for greater stability.

Performance tweaks ensure seamless gameplay.

Jump in now to experience these exciting additions—team up, compete, and chat your way to the top!

