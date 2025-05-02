We’re excited to introduce our most feature-packed update yet, designed to boost competition, social interaction, and gameplay flow:
- 3 New Item-Reward Missions
Complete these fresh challenges to earn special in-game items.
Engage daily to boost your inventory and progress.
- Steam Achievements
Two brand-new achievements added to your Steam profile.
Prove your skills and share your milestones with friends.
- 30-Second Rounds
Fast-paced action: each round now lasts just 30 seconds.
A 30 s intermission before the next round keeps the momentum high.
- Global Chat System
Connect with players worldwide in real-time.
Share strategies, celebrate victories, or just hang out.
- Global Rewards Leaderboard
Jump into a 2-week, prize-backed global ranking.
Climb the ladder and claim exclusive rewards every fortnight.
- 15 New Languages
Full localization for 15 additional languages.
More players worldwide can enjoy the game in their native tongue.
- Refined UI & Animations
Fresh, intuitive interface design.
Smooth transitions and feedback animations elevate your experience.
- Bug Fixes & Optimizations
Squashed various minor glitches for greater stability.
Performance tweaks ensure seamless gameplay.
Changed files in this update