2 May 2025 Build 18324926 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Improved overall graphics with global illumination.
• FPS performance increased thanks to optimized lighting and shadows, and an upgrade to DirectX 12.
• Minor bugs have been fixed.

