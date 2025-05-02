Small bugfix release that improves performance for some end-game builds.
-
Group entities by type to fixed memory regions to improve CPU cache efficiency and bitset queries
-
Limit max enemies at the same time alive to 1024
-
Limit max amount of projectiles alive at the same time to 10,000
-
Improve steering performance of rockets
-
Increase range of Zapper and limit lifetime of Zapper projectiles to its range similar to other ranged weapons
-
Players / minions / enemies are now always rendered above projectiles for better visual clarity
-
Prevent visual artifacts when picking up Power-Ups
-
Fix Thermal Fusion Soul Stone name
-
Reduce difficulty of the two missions after Azathoth
-
Aetherbane gains 3% increased damage per destroyed enemy instead of 2%
