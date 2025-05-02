 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324875
Update notes via Steam Community

Small bugfix release that improves performance for some end-game builds.

  • Group entities by type to fixed memory regions to improve CPU cache efficiency and bitset queries

  • Limit max enemies at the same time alive to 1024

  • Limit max amount of projectiles alive at the same time to 10,000

  • Improve steering performance of rockets

  • Increase range of Zapper and limit lifetime of Zapper projectiles to its range similar to other ranged weapons

  • Players / minions / enemies are now always rendered above projectiles for better visual clarity

  • Prevent visual artifacts when picking up Power-Ups

  • Fix Thermal Fusion Soul Stone name

  • Reduce difficulty of the two missions after Azathoth

  • Aetherbane gains 3% increased damage per destroyed enemy instead of 2%

