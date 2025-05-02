Small bugfix release that improves performance for some end-game builds.

Group entities by type to fixed memory regions to improve CPU cache efficiency and bitset queries

Limit max enemies at the same time alive to 1024

Limit max amount of projectiles alive at the same time to 10,000

Improve steering performance of rockets

Increase range of Zapper and limit lifetime of Zapper projectiles to its range similar to other ranged weapons

Players / minions / enemies are now always rendered above projectiles for better visual clarity

Prevent visual artifacts when picking up Power-Ups

Fix Thermal Fusion Soul Stone name

Reduce difficulty of the two missions after Azathoth