Hey Gnomies,
Just responding to some compatibility and visual feedback.
Hotfix 1.04E
- Cleaned up white screen and other artifacts when the game is opened. (no more flashbang on start up)
- Cleaned up window resizing
- Improved VSync rendering
If any video bugs are affecting you, please let us know - Ideally we'd like to ask you a few questions and figure out the cause and give you a test version to find out if we've solved your specific problem.
Come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server or email us at dystopianptyltd@gmail.com and we'll try and figure it out. Your help is appreciated!
Cheers,
Tommy and Patrick
DYSTOPIAN
