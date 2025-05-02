Hey Gnomies,

Just responding to some compatibility and visual feedback.

Hotfix 1.04E

Cleaned up white screen and other artifacts when the game is opened. (no more flashbang on start up)

Cleaned up window resizing

Improved VSync rendering

If any video bugs are affecting you, please let us know - Ideally we'd like to ask you a few questions and figure out the cause and give you a test version to find out if we've solved your specific problem.

Come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server or email us at dystopianptyltd@gmail.com and we'll try and figure it out. Your help is appreciated!

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

DYSTOPIAN