2 May 2025 Build 18324812 Edited 2 May 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Gnomies,

Just responding to some compatibility and visual feedback.

Hotfix 1.04E

  • Cleaned up white screen and other artifacts when the game is opened. (no more flashbang on start up)
  • Cleaned up window resizing
  • Improved VSync rendering

If any video bugs are affecting you, please let us know - Ideally we'd like to ask you a few questions and figure out the cause and give you a test version to find out if we've solved your specific problem.

Come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server or email us at dystopianptyltd@gmail.com and we'll try and figure it out. Your help is appreciated!

Cheers,
Tommy and Patrick
DYSTOPIAN

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133061
  • Loading history…
