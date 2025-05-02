I think the playtest went well, not amazing. There is a lot more work before we are truly demo ready.

But the sentiment is improved, more people would buy the game than last play test.

I am going to push the demo date out a bit further to June.

I will be slowing down a bit. Everything has been 100% MQ non-stop.

And it's not sustainable.

This update has a few good changes from feedback:

shields are now much more intentional, they obey your inputs over the current facing.

arrows are a bit thicker allowing for a tiny bit more error.

regarding bows: ... i think crossbows will become the more dominant choice and it will be easier to get the run and gun and aim stuff feeling good.

the boss fight, has a boss health meter now.

AA method now defaults to TSR

There is a lot of great design suggestions in the feedback. I need to comb through and prioritize/schedule them in.

I need to take more time with BizDev related things as well.

Thanks for playtesting! I think the build is pretty solid... it will get better. It will get battle tested. Then a demo will finally drop.